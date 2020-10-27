Nicholas Franklin Philip Tabler (September 22, 1973 – October 22, 2020)

Nicholas Franklin Philip Tabler, 47, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Gillette, Wyoming as a passenger in a vehicle accident. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 44 years and is a former resident of Arkansas.

Mr. Tabler was born on September 22, 1973 in Ticonderoga, New York; the son of Franklin Tabler and Susan Currier Tabler.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Tabler married Stephanie Hallberg on August 19, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked as a heavy machinery operator for over twenty years.

Nicholas enjoyed spending time with family, being the lead singer in Cam-11, spending time outdoors, painting vehicles, barbecuing, art, was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, and loved watching NASCAR with his mom.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Tabler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents, Susan Pate and husband Bill of Russellville, Arkansas; one son, Parker “Pork” Tabler of Rock Springs; one daughter, Kylie “Baby Doll” Tabler of Rock Springs; four sisters, Alexandria “Lex” Yenzer and husband Jason of Longview, Texas; Tammy “Tam” Bradbury and husband Mike of Cheyenne, WY; Renee “Nea” Bustos and husband Gabe of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Susan “Snoozer” Cogswell of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com