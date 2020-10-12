Rock Springs High School Athlete of the Week – Jake Eddy

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 12, 2020) — This week’s Rock Springs High School Student Athlete of the Week is Jake Eddy. He is a junior varsity football player for the Tigers. He is the team’s full back and running back, as well as a defensive end and linebacker.

