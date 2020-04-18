SCSD #1 not closing school for the year, under further State guidance

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (April 18, 2020) — In a press release from Friday evening, Sweetwater County School District #1 addressed questions concerning keeping the district’s school’s closed for the remainder of the year. Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced they would not be reopening their school buildings this school year, and will continue with their current Adapted Learning Plan.

Advertisement

Here is the statement from SCSD #1:

Sweetwater School District Number One will not be closing school for the remainder of the year until further guidance is provided from Governor Gordon and the State Health Officer. There are many components and requirements to be taken into consideration with these decisions that could impact our district negatively. At this time, Sweetwater School District Number One has not received new information from the state to make this pivotal decision. The district understands there is a high probability that this closure for the remainder of the school year may occur and our Adapted Learning Plan will support our students should this become necessary.

Advertisement



Therefore, we are still operating with the latest guidance given on April 3, 2020 which stated: “Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 30 to slow community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect lives”. Sweetwater County School District Number One supports all recommendations and orders coming from our local authorities and from the state.

Our plan continues to help our students progress with their learning, while maintaining the safety guidelines that have been provided by publishing health authorities.

Sincerely,

Superintendent, Kelly McGovern

Human Resource Director, Nicole Bolton