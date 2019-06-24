Shrine Circus Coming To Rock Springs Tuesday

Rock Springs, WY (6/24/19) – The Shrine Circus is back in town on Tuesday (June 25). The annual circus event is once again presented by the Rock Springs Shrine Club at the Sweetwater Events Complex indoor arena.

There will be two performances with one at 2:00 p.m., and the other at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 16 and up. Students 15 and under receive free tickets with their final report cards.

The Jordan World Circus “Shrine Circus” will again feature aerial acts and animal attractions. In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals.