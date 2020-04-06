State’s total of COVID-19 cases hits the 200 mark Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2020) — Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 increased by 12 Sunday as the state total hit the 200 mark according to the Wyoming Department of Health web site. The number is as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

After two new reported cases on Saturday, Sweetwater County had no new reported cases on Sunday. The county has had five confirmed cases to date.

Crook County recorded their first confirmed case on Sunday bringing the total to 18 of the state’s 23 counties reporting COVID-19 cases. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston are the only counties that are case free as of late Sunday afternoon.

Here is a breakdown of the 18 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Saturday: Albany (4, -), Campbell (6, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (3, -), Crook (1, +1), Fremont (37, +1), Goshen (2, -), Johnson (8, -), Laramie (44, +2), Lincoln (1, -), Natrona (23, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, +1), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (5, -), Teton (39, +3), Uinta (2, -), and Washakie (4, +2).

The WHD is reporting, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, 3,412 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 50 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.