Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Receives Patriotic Employer Award

Sublette County, WY (5/28/19) – Thursday, May 23, 2019, Sublette County Commissioners and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office administration were recognized as a Patriotic Employer by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Advertisement

Bob Austin, the Employer Outreach Coordinator from Afton, presented to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff KC Lehr, Undersheriff Lance Gehlhausen, Patrol Lieutenant Dave Siefkes, and Patrol Sergeant Jack Killey; as well recognizing the Sublette County Commissioners; former Commissioner Andy Nelson and current Commissioner Joel Bousman with certificates.

Advertisement

Deputy Zach Semmons of Patrol with their office is a current active member with the Wyoming National Guard and is set to deploy to active duty this month. Deputy Semmons had nominated the Sublette County Commissioners and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office this past year as a Patriotic Employer for their continued support of his military service.