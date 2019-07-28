Sweetwater County Arrests: July 27 – July 28, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OGDEN, KYLE LEE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOKES, AMANDA ADA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARRIENTOS SECENA, JOSE ADAN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT