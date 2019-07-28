Sweetwater County Arrests: July 27 – July 28, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OGDEN, KYLE LEE Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOKES, AMANDA ADA Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

