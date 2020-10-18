Tigers/Wolves and other area team cross country results

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 18, 2020) — Area high school cross country teams competed Friday in conference championships. Rock Springs competed in the 4A West Conference Championships in Laramie while Green River, Lyman, and Mountain Views had their 3A West Conference Championships in Riverton.

4A West Boys Team Results: 1. Evanston 46 points, 2. Jackson 57 points, 3. Casper Natrona 75, 4. Casper Kelly Walsh 90 points, 5. Rock Springs 101 points, 6. Laramie 125 points

Rock Springs Boys Placings: 4. Charles Fossey, 12. Zach Tranchitella, 22. Taden Morrell, 26. Ethan Sholey, 37. Edmon Huang, 38. Quinten Gasaway

4A West Girls Team Results: 1. Jackson 41 points, 2. Casper Natrona 48 points, 3. Laramie 76 points, 4. Casper Kelly Walsh 88 points, 5. Evanston 104 points, 6. Rock Springs 142 points.

Rock Springs Girls Placings: 17. Aubrielle Maes, 19. Kayla Smith, 31. Harmonee Geddie, 37. Alex Riley, 38. Rilee Rodgers

3A West Boys Team Results: 1. Lander 28 points, 2. Lyman 87 points, 3. Mountain View 101 points, 4. Star Valley 105 points, 5. Riverton 132 points, 6. Cody 136 points, 7. Powell 147 points, 8. Green River 163 points

3A West Area Boys Placings: 4. Jesse Fanos (Lyman), 7. Tanner Erickson (MV), 9. Braxton Bradshaw (Lyman), 10. Owen Burnett (MV), 13. Greg Sherwin (GR), 16. Jacob Palmer (Lyman), 18. Tayden Bell (MV), 20. Brigham Fanos (Lyman, 21. Nathan Stevenson (GR), 31. Gauge Shepard (MV), 35. Wyatt Jensen (MV), 36. Ezekiel Reading (GR), 38. Connor Green (Lyman), 40. Lucas Knight (GR), 41. Aidan Salinas (MV), 48. Trace Hadley (MV), 50. cope Thomas (Lyman), 51. Paxton Garner (Lyman), 53. Evin hanse (GR), 55. Hale Iwen (GR), 56. Christian Worden (GR)

3A West Girls Teams Results: 1. Cody 51 points, 2. Star Valley 73 points, 3. Lander 78 points, 4. Mountain View 82 points, 5. Lyman 115 points, 6. Green River 117 points, 8. Powell 166 points

3A West Area Girls Placings: 3. Elena Jensen (Lyman), 5. Katie Giorgis, 7. Madison Yoak (GR), 8. Madison Murdoch (GR), 13. Jayda Kenison (MV), 17. Caprice Winn (MV), 19. Natalee Rudy, 21. Madison Bauers (GR), 24. Emma Beck (Lyman), 26. Jacey Peacock (Lyman), 28. Cortney Winn (MV), 30. Jamie Staheli, 32. Abby Palmer, 35. Rylee Antonio (MV), 38. Rhyan Thomas (Lyman), 40. Abby Hysell (Lyman), 41. Jayleigh Wright (GR), 44. Grace Whiting (MV), 45. Tayana Eychner (GR), 48. Lydia Westenskow (GR)