UW Trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday

LARAMIE, WY (June 5, 2020) – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider UW’s plan to restart on-campus educational experiences this fall during the board’s regular teleconference meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

The board also will consider the university’s annual operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The meeting will begin with an executive session.

The public session, expected to begin around 7:35 a.m., will be live-streamed via UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/462d939ec0f446d89bc26eb0990d70c81d.

Among the other agenda items is a proposal for a new program in geospatial information science and technology, including two undergraduate certificates; three graduate-level certificates; a bachelor’s degree; and an online professional master’s degree.

The complete agenda for the June 10 meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2020-meeting-materials/june_10_2020_meeting.html.