Vehicle causes fire in Dead Horse Canyon Tuesday evening

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 determined a grass fire in Dead Horse Canyon Tuesday evening was caused after a vehicle stuck in the area caught the grass under it on fire.

Fire Chief Scott Kitchner said his department was dispatched to a reported unknown fire in the area of the south side belt route and Dead Horse Canyon around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle fire and approximately 2 acres of wildland on fire.

Units from the Bureau of Land Management and the Sweetwater County Fire Department were requested to assist with the fast-moving wildland fire.

Firefighters remained on scene until 11 p.m. Tuesday. The fire burned an undetermined number of acres, and firefighters on the scene Wednesday morning determined the exact size of the fire to be 15.75 acres.

The fire was started by a private resident out running their dog. When leaving the area their vehicle became stuck along the road. The fire started in the grass under the vehicle and quickly consumed the vehicle.

The fire burned in sagebrush, grass, and small patches of juniper.

Firefighting resources on the scene of last night’s fire included five units from Sweetwater County Fire District #1, four units from the Bureau of Land Management, and four units from the Sweetwater County Fire Department.

The public is urged to use caution or avoid the area as fire mop up operations will continue Wednesday.

Kitchner reminds residents that southwest Wyoming is still experiencing extremely dry conditions and urges people to use caution when out enjoying the outdoors.