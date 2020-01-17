Work has begun on Children’s Discovery Center at Rock Springs Library

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan 17, 2020) — Work has started on the new Children’s Discovery Center at Rock Springs Library. Many volunteer showed up to lend their helping hands in the project. The Children’s Discovery Center is scheduled to open before summer.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Library System, yesterday, Jan. 16, a volunteer crew from Dominion Energy painted the space that will soon house the new Discovery Center. The paint used in the project was donated by Sherwin Williams. “We wouldn’t be able to complete this big of a project without the generous donations of time and materials like we received this week,” said Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department also brought in its Community Service workers to help in the project. They took down all of the bookshelves in the lower level of the building.

The idea for the Children’s Discovery Center came from longtime resident Jana Pastor. She has been working tirelessly to raise funds for the project, and the community has really pitched in. The Discovery Center will include exhibits with hands-on exploration and an environment rich in materials that inspire imagination. Younger children will be able to play in stores and offices in a miniature town. Older children will be fully immersed in science, technology, and building activities.

In preparation for the Discovery Center, library staff moved the entire youth collection to the upper level of the library. “The space looks great. Stop by and see it,” Travis said.

Along with the volunteer time from Dominion and the Sheriff’s Department, and donated products from Sherwin Williams, the following organizations and individuals have sponsored the project so far:

Jana Pastor, Vaughns Plumbing, Wyoming Community Foundation, City of Rock Springs, Rocky Mountain Power, D.R. Griffin, Searle Brothers, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Western Archeologists, Sweetwater County Library Foundation, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, andTata Chemical.

Pastor and her husband, Gary, have been in the library working on the space as well – from spackling the walls to helping remove furniture.

Anyone looking to donate to the Children’s Discovery Center can contact Library Director Jason Grubb at [email protected].