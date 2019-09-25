WWCC Mustang Dance Company hosts auditions Oct. 14

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College’s Mustang Dance Company will have auditions from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Dance Studio, Room 3654, on Western’s Rock Springs campus.

Dancers of all experience levels ages 17 and up (proof of age required) are invited to audition for Mustang Dance Company, Western’s pre-professional dance performance group. Participants are not required to prepare audition material, but they should be ready to learn choreography and demonstrate their ability to take direction and rehearse like a professional.

Attendees should bring dance shoes, dress in dance or athletic attire free of logos, fonts, or pictures. Guests are not allowed at the audition.

“The Mustang Dance Company is committed to diversity. Our choreography celebrates the strengths and life experiences of each of our artists,” said Rebecca Mayer, company director and assistant professor of Dance at Western.

Mustang Dance Company will perform its year-end concert “Points of Interest” on Western’s stage on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2. The College asks that people audition only if they are available for both performance dates as well as dress and technical rehearsals, which will take place the week before the event.

The company will train and rehearse during the months of October, November, March, and April. Accepted members are encouraged to register for classes listed in Western’s Spring 2020 course schedule. College credit may be available.

Please contact Mayer at 382-1651 or [email protected] for further information.