WY State Park Director provides clarification on lifted restrictions for campgrounds

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — Wyoming State Park and Cultural Resources Director Darin Westby spoke today during a press conference held by Governor Gordon, providing some clarification on easing restrictions for campgrounds in state parks.

Westby said that parks are still planning to be opened on May 15, and reiterated that they will only be available for Wyoming residents. Parks are currently in the process of being opened. Seasonal hires have begun in order to speed up the opening process.

While these campgrounds will reopen to Wyoming residents, there will be specific guidelines to follow in order to use them. Residents must now reserve specific campsites, allowing park officials to be sure that only Wyoming residents are using the site. In addition, these reservations allow park officials to keep track of the number of campers in the sites at one time.

Westby mentioned that only certain campsites, ones that will be able to allow campers to use them while still staying within social distancing guidelines, will open. Reservations will be used to assure that only specific campsites that can follow these guidelines will be open to residents. Finally, reservations allow park officials to be sure that there are no more than 10 campers at a time, per the current social distancing guidelines.

Law enforcement will be patrolling campgrounds, checking for reservations, out-of-state license plates, and assuring that groups of less than 10 are using campsites.

Group campsites and shelters will remain closed to the public in an effort to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Bathrooms will remain open for campers to use, but shower rooms will remain closed, as well as locker rooms.

To view the full press conference that took place today, click here.