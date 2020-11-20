Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 20, 2020) — It was a rare day Thursday on the COVID-19 front in Wyoming as the number of COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new lab-confirmed cases. Thursday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed the state had a one-day total of 991 recoveries versus 739 new cases. This is only the second time this month recoveries outnumbered new cases. The last time was Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, when most counties did not file full reports due to holiday schedules.

Sweetwater County showed 31 new cases of the virus Thursday, with the county’s active case count dipping by 16 to total 309. Other area counties active case numbers were Carbon County 165 (-9), Fremont County 633 (-31), Sublette County 59 (+4), Lincoln County 219 (-7), and Uinta County 223 (-7).

Wyoming’s total active case count fell to 9,672 Thursday (-252 from Wednesday). Natrona County continues to lead the state with 1,969 active cases. Other counties with over 1,000 active cases are Albany (1,467), Laramie (1,333), and Campbell (1,259).

Thursday, the WDH confirmed 21 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the deaths were Sweetwater County residents; both described as older adult women. The county’s death toll due to COVID-19 is seven, with the state’s total 176. (See full the full story here)

Hospitalizations in the state fell by just one Thursday, with the WDH reporting a total of 209 COVID-19 related patients. Sweetwater County’s hospitalization number stayed at seven. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center reported 64 patients, with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center having 52.