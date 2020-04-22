Wyoming High School Speech and Debate Championships start today, online

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — The Wyoming State Speech and Debate Championships, originally scheduled for March 12-14, will take place starting today…online. The event will run today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The event had to be postponed due the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

With the assistance of the University of Wyoming debate program, high school speech students from around the state will participate in preliminary rounds today through Friday evening. The Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Finals will be held on Saturday.

The University of Wyoming stated their debate program was uniquely prepared to offer assistance, after having previous experience hosting tournaments online. The UW debate team launched a distance pilot program during the fall 2019 semester that offered its own students — and college debaters throughout the Mountain West — a more complete season.