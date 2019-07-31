Wyoming’s Big Show Daily Schedule: Wednesday, July 31

See what’s happening today at Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex!
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
4-H/FFA Swine Show
July 31, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Indoor Arena
Showmanship & Market Classes
Main Gates Open
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Fair Animal Specialties Petting Zoo
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
East Tent
Sure to be one the most memorable and talked-about attractions at the fair.
Giant Games
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Tents
Jenga and Yahtzee are family favorites and our giant versions are even more fun.
Lanky The Clown
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky, and his partners Smile Inspector and Sheriff Shorty, will be clowning around on the midway as well as hosting some of the family fun contests.
Bubble Tower
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Breezeway
Come chase the bubbles and enjoy the fun as the bubbles float across our breezeway!
Animal Cracker Conspiracy
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
These stilt characters leave beautiful and joyful impressions in the minds of their audience.
Chicken Rider
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Bugology
July 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Bringing wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before. Come see the immersive, interactive walk through exhibits that step you right into Bugology 1-0-Fun.
Diaper Derby
July 31, 2019 | 11:30 AM
McDonald’s Family Fun Stage – Exhibit Hall
Babies & toddlers will enter in one of two divisions, crawlers and walkers, and race in “heats” to qualify for the championship.
Brown’s Amusement Carnival
July 31, 2019 | 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Carnival special – 12pm to 5 pm Pay One Price of $20
One of the best carnivals in the nation.
Bugology Show
July 31, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Duck Races
July 31, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Marty Davis
July 31, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
July 31, 2019 | 1:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
July 31, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Marty Davis
July 31, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Sweeny Family Band
July 31, 2019 | 3:00 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Duck Races
July 31, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Bugology Show
July 31, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
July 31, 2019 | 4:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
4-H Dog Show
July 31, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Grass Area
Showmanship, Agility & Rally
Duck Races
July 31, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Marty Davis
July 31, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Team Roping Sign-Ups
July 31, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Indoor Arena
Big Show Dance Club
July 31, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
Sweeny Family Band
July 31, 2019 | 5:30 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
July 31, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Muddfest Concerts
July 31, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Concert Area
Bugology Show
July 31, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
July 31, 2019 | 6:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Karaoke Contest
July 31, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
We’ll crown Sweetwater County’s top karaoke singers. And you can win backstage passes.
Team Roping Jackpot
July 31, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Duck Races
July 31, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Sweeny Family Band
July 31, 2019 | 8:00 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down-home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
July 31, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Big Show Dance Club
July 31, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
To see the full schedule of events check out the Sweetwater Events Complex website here.