Wyoming’s population growth slowed considerably in the last 10 years

April 27, 2021 — Between April 1, 2010, and April 1, 2020, Wyoming’s population grew by 13,225 or 2.3 percent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that is one of the slowest growth rates in the United States during that 10-year period and the state’s slowest growth rate since the 1980s. The previous ten-year period between 2000 and 2010 saw Wyoming’s population increase by 14.1%.

According to state data, there were roughly 72,000 births in Wyoming since 2010 compared to 47,000 deaths since the last census.

In a Monday press release, Wyoming Chief Economist Wenlin Liu stated that approximately 11,800 more people had left Wyoming than moved into the state since 2010. One of the main reasons for Wyoming’s slow growth was the downturn in energy-related jobs.

Utah saw the biggest population percentage growth at 18.4% since 2010. Idaho was next with 17.3%. The United States’ population grew by just over seven percent.