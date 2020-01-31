Adelene Fayne (Caput) Hill (Nov. 10, 1936 – Jan. 29, 2020)

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Adelene Faye (Caput) Hill passed away, surrounded by her family, at Hospice of Laramie on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 83 years old.

Adelene was born on November 10, 1936, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Angelina (Besegai) and Tony Caput.

She was their only child.

Adelene was six-years-old when her family moved to Superior, Wyoming. She graduated with the class of 1954. She told many wonderful stories about growing up in a coal mining camp and always was proud of being a coal miner’s daughter.

She married Larry Hill in 1955 and they later relocated to Laramie. Together, they had four children. Adelene was a loving mother and grandmother, and she placed her family at the center of her life.

She was a loyal and generous friend with a wonderful sense of humor, and she was a woman who spoke her truth and expected others to do the same.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Adelene played on the American Legion shuffleboard team. She loved country music and had fond memories of listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio with her mother. Despite being born with a club foot, she loved to dance, and she had an infectious laugh.

Adelene took care of many children, beginning with babysitting while raising her own children. She later worked at Basic Beginnings and then opened her own at-home daycare.

Adelene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a baby boy Larry, Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Diana Marie (John) Waggener, Lori Hill, and Eric Hill; six grandchildren, Olivia Chavez-Marcos (Tony Marcos), Salvador Chavez (Courtney Griffen), Carmella (Paul) Chavez-Weatherford, Erica (Roy) Moore, Cassie Coca-Pfannenstiel (Cody Pfannenstiel), and Amber Coca (Trevor Reed); and three great-grandchildren, Jesse Reed, Adelynn Moore, and Isabella Chavez-Weatherford.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie on Wednesday, February 5, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Laramie or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.