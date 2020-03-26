Sienna Raquel De Arcos (September 26, 2008 – March 21, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Sienna Raquel De Arcos passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, doing something she loved to do, riding her ATV and enjoying the outdoors with her family.

She was born on September 26, 2008, in Page, Arizona, but grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Sienna was a member of the 5th-grade class at Pilot Butte Elementary School of Rock Springs.

There were many things that Sienna liked to do, but her favorites were soccer, hanging out with her friends, camping, laser tag, and target shooting.

She was happiest being outdoors.

Sorrowfully missed by all who got the chance to know her especially her parents, Jose O. De Arcos and Geneva L. De Arcos(Dodson); one big brother, Nathan De Arcos; one little sister, Sirena De Arcos; her grandparents, John and Lula Dodson, and all family and friends.

Although her time here was short, she had a huge impact on those around her and she touched the lives of so many.

She was so treasured and loved by her relatives and schoolmates.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com