Steven Jared Gault (March 18, 1982 – June 8, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — Steven Jared Gault, 38, passed away June 8, 2020, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 18, 1982, in Vernal, Utah. He was a former resident of Riverton, Wyoming, and a current resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past 20 years.

Jared attended school in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School in the year 2000. He also attended Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming. In Rock Springs, Jared co-owned and operated the Park Hotel Bar for eight years. He also managed and was a server at Santa Fe Southwest Grill for 18 years.

Jared was known for his unique, lovable, and often twisted sense of humor. He had an infectious laugh that could quickly have others joining in with him over nothing at all, often laughing at things they shouldn’t be. Jared had many hobbies including snowboarding, golfing, listening to his vinyl records, watching movies, and quoting them endlessly. He enjoyed traveling even though he always seemed to have the worst luck. He spent a lot of time taking trips to remote parts of Wyoming with his longtime companion, Brook, and his dog Nero. He was a die-hard fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He loved arguing sports and placing bets with his father. Jared loved his family and was extremely devoted to his work and the people he cared about most.

Jared is survived by his father, Steven Gault and wife Dee Dee of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Mycolyn James of Riverton, Wyoming; sister, Kassidy Gault of Colorado Springs, Colorado; maternal grandmother, Gwen Reynolds of Mesquite, Nevada; significant other, Brook Mitchell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jared was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Santa Fe Southwest Grill in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.