Valda Madge Tafoya (May 27, 1936 – July 20, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — Valda Madge Tafoya, 84 died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past two years and former resident of Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming, and most recently Carlsbad, New Mexico.

She was born on May 27, 1936, in Cottonwood, New Mexico, the daughter of John “Leslie” Clifton and Annie Louise Weise.

Valda attended schools in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and was a 1955 graduate of Carlsbad High School.

She married Lowell Boothe in 1955 and they later divorced.

They had two children from this union.

He preceded her in death on November 15, 2017.

She married Gib Tafoya in Casper, Wyoming on July 25, 1992.

He preceded her in death in 2018.

Valda’s career was spent working in credit unions, the last 15 years as a financial consultant for the Wyoming Credit Union League in Casper, Wyoming. She retired in 1996.

She was a member of Mount of Olives Lutheran Church.

Her interests include walking, gardening, puzzles, reading, and traveling.

Survivors include her son, William “Les” Boothe and wife Jenny of Lakeview, Oregon; one daughter, Margaret “Maggie” Bartlett of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Verna Hughes and husband Marion of Carlsbad, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Schanell, Jonathan, Patricia, Amanda, Stephanie, and Natalie; two great-grandchildren, Mazie and Wyatt, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers Raymond Clifton and Melvin Clifton, and her son-in-law, Steve Bartlett.

The family of Valda Madge Tafoya respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 22, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.

