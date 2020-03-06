Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 6, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 6, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.