Deer Trail Assisted Living offering Dementia Caregiver Support Group in GR

Deer Trail Assisted Living wants you to know that you are not alone. Their Dementia Caregiver Support Group offers resources, education, and the ability to share one’s experience. You can also gather advice and input from other individuals who are caregivers for loved ones with dementia diseases.

Deer Trail Assisted living will now offer in-person meetings (following health guidelines) at Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive in Green River starting October 1 and October 15 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

For any questions, help, or assistance contact please send an email to [email protected] or call 307-362-0100.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)