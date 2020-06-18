Southwest Counseling Service: Safe storage of medications

As we continue into the summer, Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition would like to remind everyone about the importance of safe storage of medications. Summertime brings a lot of sunshine, summer BBQs, family get-togethers, and more opportunities for medications to be misused.

Addiction is a disease that reaches people across age, race, gender and income groups. Individuals and families of all shapes and sizes are affected. In 2018, 65 people died in Wyoming from a drug overdose.

Help our community by utilizing some resources available to the community for FREE from Southwest Counseling Service; Sweetwater Prevention Coalition; the City of Rock Springs; and the City of Green River.

Medication Drop Boxes

Bring any unused or unwanted medication and drop them into the locked box. This helps to get unused medication out of the environment to prevent misuse.

Green River Police Department

375 W Flaming Gorge Way

Green River, WY 82935

Rock Springs Police Department

221 C St

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Southwest Counseling Service

2300 Foothill Blvd.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Deterra Drug Deactivation System

If anyone wants Deterra bags, please reach out to the prevention team at Southwest Counseling Service.

Deterra Drug Deactivation System is the most effective way to keep drugs out of our environment. It is a simple 3-step process that deactivates drugs and makes them unavailable for misuse. Each Deterra pouch contains a water-soluble inner pod that contains activated carbon. Once the drugs are placed in the pouch, warm water is added which dissolves the inner pod releasing the activated carbon. Once the carbon is absorbed it will deactivate any organic medications, including opioids. Deterra works on pills, patches, and liquids.

If you would like to know more about the resources available or would like to get involved in the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition, please contact the prevention team at Southwest Counseling Service at 307-352-6677.

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you of the following resources:

Together WE can make it through this.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

