Spend Leap Year night at Horses and Harleys Saloon

Leap year only happens once every four years, celebrate this extra night at Horses and Harleys Saloon!

Nowhere Fast will be live in concert playing all your favorite classic rock, country, and 80s hits. The band will be kicking off their set at 8:30 pm on Saturday, February 29.

Every Friday night is FREE TACO FRIDAY at Horses and Harleys Saloon! They offer a free taco bar, every Friday starting at 5:30 pm. They also have a weekly pool tournament, every Friday night at 7 pm.

Horses and Harleys is the place to go for pool, darts and live music in a smoke-free environment. 1030 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Follow them on Facebook to keep up to date on live bands and events.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)