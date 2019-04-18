Cowboys Look To Continue Their Positive Momentum As They Conclude The 2018-2019 Regular Season

Laramie, WY (April 18, 2019) — The Wyoming men’s golf team will be looking to continue its positive momentum this week when they travel to Provo, UT, for the BYU PING Cougar Classic.

Advertisement

The Cowboys are coming off an outstanding showing in their most recent competition — their own Wyoming Cowboy Classic on April 8-9. Senior John Murdock tied for the tournament title at the Cowboy Classic. Junior Dan Starzinski place 14th, and the Cowboys finished fourth in the field of 20 teams.

The Cougar Classic is the final regular-season tournament for the Pokes this season. Next week, Wyoming will travel to Tucson, Ariz., for the 2019 Mountain West Conference Championship on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 26-28.

Coach’s Corner: Quotes from University of Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach Joe Jensen.

“This is going to be a big opportunity for John (Murdock) and Dan (Starzinski) as they are both on the bubble to qualify for the NCAAs. They both played well in our last tournament. John tied for the individual title in our tournament and Dan placed 14th, so they are both playing very well right now.

“We’re trending in a positive direction to end the season. It will be exciting to see our young guys compete in a tournament with an opportunity to show who deserves to represent us at the conference championship the following week.

“The BYU tournament is a nice event and a nice golf course, and it will put us in a good routine the week before we go to the conference championship. We’ll be on the road, playing on a weekend, which is exactly what we’ll do the following week at the Mountain West tournament. That is the way I set up the schedule to get us in this routine.”

BYU PING Cougar Classic Tournament Information: The week will begin with a practice round on Thursday, April 18. The tournament will feature 36 holes on Friday, April 19 followed by the final 18-hole round on Saturday, April 20.

Of the teams competing in this year’s Cougar Classic, the highest ranked teams according to the most recent Golfstat Rankings (April 17, 2019) are: BYU (No. 36), Colorado State (46), Saint Mary’s (51), New Mexico (68), Washington (72), Boise State (No. 75) and Wyoming (102).

The Wyoming Cowboys have been moving up the rankings of late. UW defeated Boise State in their most recent tournament at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic, where the Pokes finished fourth and the Broncos tied for 10th. UW finished ninth out of 16 teams at the very competitive Oregon Duck Invitational the week prior to that.

Advertisement

BYU PING Cougar Classic Tournament Field

15 Teams

Air Force, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Denver, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley, Washington, and Wyoming.

Tournament Stats

Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com. The live scoring link is not yet available.

Course Information

Riverside Country Club, Provo, Utah

7,142 yards, Par 72

Tee Times

Teams will tee off beginning at 8:00 a.m., M.T., on Friday. The Wyoming Cowboys are scheduled to tee off at 8:45 a.m.