Shop Small, Support a Dream

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is introducing its new monthly campaign, “Spend $20 on the 20th.”

Advertisement

Locals and visitors are encouraged to get away from one-click ordering and paying extra for next-day delivery and shop small.

According to the Rock Springs URA, it’s easy: Just spend $20 at local Downtown businesses on the 20th of every month to show appreciation for merchants and all they bring to the community.

Make it fun: Shop for some gifts, go out to lunch or take a friend to your favorite hot spot for a cocktail.

There are a few advantages to shopping small in Downtown Rock Springs. The service is more personal, the community receives more support, and don’t forget immediate gratification.

Advertisement... Story continues below

“Customers don’t have to wait for a new outfit, toys, books or home décor to be delivered when they’re shopping in-store,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out.

According to Brittain, the “Spend $20 on the 20th” campaign is just a good monthly reminder for folks to support the “mom and pop” shops in Downtown Rock Springs.

“This is just a shift in our normal spending and an investment in our community,” Brittain mentioned.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.

Advertisement