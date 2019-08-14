Join the Wyo4News and WyoRadio Marketing Team!

WyoRadio Media Marketing Specialist

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff! This is an exciting opportunity to be immersed in the world of radio and online media, with one of the busiest media groups in Wyoming. Join our team today!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio stations and our internet pages for Facebook, our webpage and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required

One to three years of sales experience preferred

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office Word and Excel required

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills

Must own motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid a base salary plus potential for bonus. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision, and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.