$1 million bond set in murder of Shayna Ritthaler near Sturgis

A 17-year-old has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Shayna Ritthaler, a Moorcroft, Wyoming 16-year-old who went missing Oct. 3.

Advertisement

Michael Gavin Campbell made his first appearance in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis Wednesday morning, where the judge set his bond at $1 million, according to a KOTA TV post.

Campbell’s attorneys asked for a $250,000 bond but Circuit Judge Kevin Krull set his bond at $1 million, saying the court finds the facts of the case particularly troubling.

In arguing bond, Meade County State’s Attorney Michelle Bordewyk said that Campbell admitted to law enforcement that he and Ritthaler had an argument, the argument turned violent and he shot her.

The court sealed the probable cause affidavit in the case, cutting out access to details in the case.

Campbell is set for arraignment on Oct. 16.

Advertisement

He’s being charged as an adult, but since he’s a juvenile he can’t be sentenced to life in prison if he’s convicted. He can only be sentenced to a set number of years.

Ritthaler was last seen last Thursday getting into a vehicle at the Coffee Cup in Moorcroft, Wyoming. She was found dead Monday in a home in the Blucksberg community near Sturgis.