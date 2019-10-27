Area high school sports results for Saturday, Oct. 27, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 27, 2019) – The 4A Boys and Girls Wyoming State High School Cross County meets took place Saturday in Afton.

The 4A Boys Meet was won by Sheridan with 55 points. Cheyenne Central was second (70 points). Rock Springs (198 points) was eighth. Green River finished eleventh (299 points).

In the 4A Girls Meet, Casper Natrona won the state championship team title with 67 points. Cheyenne Central was second (80 points). Rock Springs and Green River did not have enough runners to figure into the team scoring competition.

Results for Rock Springs and Green River High School in the 4A Girls competition:

7. – Shaunti Longfellow (RS), 19. – Madison York (GR), 55. – Erin Poyer (RS), 62. – Kayla Smith (RS), 70. – Rilee Rodgers (RS), 76. – Shelby Carson (GR), 80. – Tayana Eychner (GR)

Results for Rock Springs and Green River High School in the 4A Boys competition:

9. Jayson Caudell (RS), 17. Greg Sherwin (GR), 29. Taden Morrell (RS), 43. Zach Tranchitella (RS), 46. Ezekiel Reading (GR), 47. Gabe Villalobos (RS), 70. Edmon Huang (RS), 77. Hale Iwen (GR), 79. Shay O’Melia (GR), 80. Christian Worden (GR), 87. Jared Westerskow (GR), 89. Troy Owens (GR)

Local High School Volleyball

Star Valley 3- Green River 1

Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Rock Springs 0