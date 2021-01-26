23 Sweetwater County residents prosecuted for part in drug ring

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (JANUARY 26, 2021) – As a result of this nearly yearlong investigation, and the following court proceedings, The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, with the assistance from Local Law Enforcement, successfully disrupted, dismantled and prosecuted 23 Sweetwater County local, drug users and distributers, residing in Green River and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In addition, four out of state suppliers of heroin and methamphetamine, were identified, charged and prosecuted for their roles in supplying large quantities of controlled substances into the Sweetwater County area.

Furthermore, the identification and disruption of this Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), not only impacted the communities resting in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, it positively impacted areas in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The long-term investigation of this DTO attributed approximately seven ounces of heroin, over 25 kilograms of methamphetamine to the DTO, and investigating Law Enforcement seized over 17 pounds of methamphetamine, quantities of heroin, marijuana, and 50 firearms, one of which was identified as stolen from Arkansas.

It was a cooperative investigation conducted by Law Enforcement Officers from Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming DCI SWET, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

Those prosecuted are listed below.

Noah J. Atherton

Convicted; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony

Sentenced: 5 to 8 years Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Tresha D. BACHMAN

Convicted; Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine- not more than 3 grams), a misdemeanor

Sentenced: 365 days confinement with 1 year supervised probation.

Brad L. BYERLY

Convicted; Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine), a felony.

Sentenced: 4 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Nicole A CAIN

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony

Sentenced: Suspended Proceedings, 7-13-301 with 3 years supervised probation

Lance R. COLLINS

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine- more than 3 grams), a felony.

Sentenced: 6 to 10 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Jamie L. DODD

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony

Sentenced: 2 to 4 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.

Kelsi D. EGBERT

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony

Sentenced: 4 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.

Christy A. HARLOW

Convicted; Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine- not more than 3 grams), a misdemeanor

Sentenced: 365 days confinement with 1 year supervised probation.

Colin S. MCALISTER convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony

Sentenced: to 3 to 6 years Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Lacea A. NIX

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony

Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

Tanya HERNANDEZ

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, and Child Endangerment – Methamphetamine (Permit Child Where Possessed, Stored or Used), a felony

Sentenced: 5 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

Rusti J. LONG-STEPHENSON

Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone/Xanax) a felony

Sentenced: 2 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.

Carol A. LOPEZ-SMITH

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony

Sentenced: 5 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.

Albert E. MORGAN Jr.

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony

Sentenced: 5 to 8 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary

Alexis K. MORGAN

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony

Sentenced: 13 to 19 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.

Christopher R. ROBERTSON

Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony

Sentenced: 5 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

Marcy Jo RUMLER

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 4 to 6 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

William E. SHAY

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 3 to 6 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Katelynn M. SHELTON

Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) a felony, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 5 to 8 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.

Sara K. SHEPHERD

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

Jason L. TOMASINI

Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 8 to 12 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Brandi M. BALL

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

Anthony D. WHITNEY

Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 18 to 20 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended, 5 years supervised probation.

Lamar M. YARBER

Convicted; Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine- not more than 3 grams), a misdemeanor

Sentenced: 365 days incarceration, suspended, 12 months supervised probation.

Karen S. ZUMPFE

Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,

Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.

Jason T. STROH

Convicted; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine-More than 3 grams) a felony,

Sentenced: 4 to 5 incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.