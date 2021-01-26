23 Sweetwater County residents prosecuted for part in drug ring

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (JANUARY 26, 2021) – As a result of this nearly yearlong investigation, and the following court proceedings, The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, with the assistance from Local Law Enforcement, successfully disrupted, dismantled and prosecuted 23 Sweetwater County local, drug users and distributers, residing in Green River and Rock Springs, Wyoming.
In addition, four out of state suppliers of heroin and methamphetamine, were identified, charged and prosecuted for their roles in supplying large quantities of controlled substances into the Sweetwater County area.
Furthermore, the identification and disruption of this Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), not only impacted the communities resting in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, it positively impacted areas in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.
The long-term investigation of this DTO attributed approximately seven ounces of heroin, over 25 kilograms of methamphetamine to the DTO, and investigating Law Enforcement seized over 17 pounds of methamphetamine, quantities of heroin, marijuana, and 50 firearms, one of which was identified as stolen from Arkansas.
It was a cooperative investigation conducted by Law Enforcement Officers from Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming DCI SWET, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
Those prosecuted are listed below.
Noah J. Atherton
Convicted; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony
Sentenced: 5 to 8 years Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Tresha D. BACHMAN
Convicted; Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine- not more than 3 grams), a misdemeanor
Sentenced: 365 days confinement with 1 year supervised probation.
Brad L. BYERLY
Convicted; Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine), a felony.
Sentenced: 4 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Nicole A CAIN
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony
Sentenced: Suspended Proceedings, 7-13-301 with 3 years supervised probation
Lance R. COLLINS
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine- more than 3 grams), a felony.
Sentenced: 6 to 10 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Jamie L. DODD
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony
Sentenced: 2 to 4 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.
Kelsi D. EGBERT
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony
Sentenced: 4 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.
Christy A. HARLOW
Convicted; Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine- not more than 3 grams), a misdemeanor
Sentenced: 365 days confinement with 1 year supervised probation.
Colin S. MCALISTER convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony
Sentenced: to 3 to 6 years Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Lacea A. NIX
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony
Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
Tanya HERNANDEZ
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, and Child Endangerment – Methamphetamine (Permit Child Where Possessed, Stored or Used), a felony
Sentenced: 5 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
Rusti J. LONG-STEPHENSON
Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone/Xanax) a felony
Sentenced: 2 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.
Carol A. LOPEZ-SMITH
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony
Sentenced: 5 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.
Albert E. MORGAN Jr.
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony
Sentenced: 5 to 8 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary
Alexis K. MORGAN
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony
Sentenced: 13 to 19 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.
Christopher R. ROBERTSON
Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony
Sentenced: 5 to 7 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
Marcy Jo RUMLER
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 4 to 6 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
William E. SHAY
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 3 to 6 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Katelynn M. SHELTON
Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) a felony, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 5 to 8 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center.
Sara K. SHEPHERD
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
Jason L. TOMASINI
Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 8 to 12 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Brandi M. BALL
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
Anthony D. WHITNEY
Convicted; Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 18 to 20 years’ incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended, 5 years supervised probation.
Lamar M. YARBER
Convicted; Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine- not more than 3 grams), a misdemeanor
Sentenced: 365 days incarceration, suspended, 12 months supervised probation.
Karen S. ZUMPFE
Convicted; Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) a felony, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a felony,
Sentenced: 3 to 5 years’ incarceration in Wyoming Women’s Center, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.
Jason T. STROH
Convicted; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine-More than 3 grams) a felony,
Sentenced: 4 to 5 incarceration in Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended, 3 years supervised probation.