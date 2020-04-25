2nd “Cruise the Drag” raises $20,000 for Food Bank of Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 25, 2020) – The call went out that a second “Cruise the Drag to Beat COVID-19” event would be taking place again in Rock Springs and Green River on Friday, April 24, and residents of Sweetwater County went above and beyond to answer. The aim of this week’s cruise was to gather monetary donations for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The event was once again organized by Bruce Pivic of WyoRadio, Al Harris of The Radio Network, and Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers.

Last night’s cruise, which took place from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, brought in a total of $19,961 in cash and checks. Bruce and Carla Pivic donated an extra $39 to make it an even $20,000. Cash and checks were only being accepted last evening in an effort to help ease the cost and labor of sanitizing food containers for employees and volunteers with the Food Bank. Monetary donations also make it easier for the food bank to purchase food at a discounted price through their national food distributors.

Over 600 vehicles and thousands of residents participated between both the area towns. Friday night’s event also featured 350 “I Cruised the Drag” t-shirts, which could be purchased for a donation of $10 each. At the RS donation drop-off location at Kelly’s Convenience Centers on Sunset Drive, the shirts were completely gone just minutes before the 7:00 pm start time. Special “307” stickers from Sarah Berry Designs and Jenn Hanson Designs were also given away to “cruisers” for free.

Donation collection boxes were set up at the Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs and the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Rock Springs and Green River residents were invited to join the “cruise” in their own vehicles and participants were encouraged to honk their horns and wave while cruising. The following of proper social distancing guidelines were also encouraged.

The Rock Springs Drag took place between Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1652 9th Street and the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1645 Sunset Drive.

The Green River Drag route was between the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way and the Arnold Family Chiropractic location at 705 Uinta Drive.

WyoRadio and The Radio Network aired “Cruise the Drag” music during the event on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) and The Radio Network’s 1490 KUGR from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The first “Cruise the Drag” took place on Friday, April 17, and that week over $15,300 was raised for the Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid front-line health care workers. A third cruise will be taking place on Friday, May 1.