3 UW students die and 2 others injured in Saturday traffic accident

March 1, 2021 — Three University of Wyoming students were killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle accident on US 287. Two others were injured. The accident occurred a few miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border in Larimer County, Colorado. University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel made the announcement Sunday in a prepared statement.

According to Seidel’s statement, those killed in the accident were 18-year-old Sienna Potter, who attended high school in London but has family in Laramie; 19-year-old Rebecca Marley, who attended high school in Dubai with family in Texas; and 21-year-old William Malone from Fort Collins. Two unnamed students were hospitalized in Colorado, one critically.

The Colorado Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the accident.