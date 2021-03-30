60 mph plus area wind gusts registered Monday

Advertisement

March 30, 2021 — Yes, it was a windy Monday! According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Green River/Rock Springs area had wind gusts just over 60 mph, with a peak gust of 63 mph recorded near Green River. Farson-Eden winds peaked at 64 mph with 61 mph wind gust just east of Wamsutter.

The area’s highest wind gust Monday occurred at Red Canyon, going over South Pass with a recorded peak wind gust of 91 mph.

We will not be as windy today in Sweetwater County, but that doesn’t mean we won’t still be windy. Gusts today are expected to be near 40 mph later today and continuing at up to 35 mph tonight. it will still be cool today with a high of 34. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 20. On, Wednesday winds will decrease to 15 to 25 mph with a warmer high of 45. High temperatures will be more spring-like by Thursday, with highs near 60 and into the mid-60s by Friday.