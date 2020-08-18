Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 18, 2020

This Afternoon — Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Advertisement

Thursday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Advertisement

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.