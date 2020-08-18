Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 18, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight — Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday — Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.