Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 14, 2020

This Afternoon — Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest.

Tonight — Areas of smoke before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night — Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday — A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday Night — A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.