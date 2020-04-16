Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, April 16, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Thursday, April 16, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Sunday — A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.