Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, April 16, 2020

This Afternoon — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Advertisement

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.