Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/14/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.