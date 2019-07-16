Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/16/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.