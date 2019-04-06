Afternoon Weather: 4/6/19, Saturday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor



Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.



Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.



Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement



Tuesday: A chance of sprinkles before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.



Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before midnight, then rain and snow likely between midnight and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.



Wednesday Night: A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Thursday: A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.



Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.