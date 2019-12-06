Animal portraits on display at Sweetwater County Library

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Library has a new exhibit of paintings by Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule’ on display through Jan. 30, 2020.

Entitled “And a Bison, too,” the exhibit consists of 27 paintings depicting a series of animal and bird images.

“It all started with wanting to paint a portrait of my daughter’s dachshund,” Soule said. “She has such a fun personality that I wanted to capture.”

Expanding to ravens, Soule’ and Rick Kempa collaborated on an exhibit last spring featuring Kempa’s essays and poets that included ravens and Soule’s artwork. Currently she is “weaving a story” with the animals and birds — some serious, others whimsical.

“I have three cats and two dogs who keep me entertained, and I find myself wondering what it going on in their heads. The series of cat paintings have been a way to tell a funny story in a single image, reading each title brings it together.”

Soule’ has always stayed connected to the arts in one way or another — pottery, cartooning for GAF Viewmaster, custom bridal designs, painting, and graphic design. She has served as the director at the Community Fine Arts Center for 19 years and teaches drawing, relief printing and other fine art techniques, as well as fiber arts.

“I have found a lot of satisfaction in working with artists and helping promote programming and projects that bring the arts to our community.”

Growing up as an Air Force brat, Soule’ has lived in several different states but has made Wyoming her home for the past 38 years. She received a bachelor of fine arts degree from East Carolina University and a master of art degree from the University of Wyoming.

“For some artists, it is the end result that motivates them to create works of art. For others, it is entertainment, or an escape. Making art for me is the challenge of bringing ideas together in a visual representation –- and it doesn’t hurt that it is cheaper than therapy!”

The Sweetwater County Library Exhibits Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit.

Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

This exhibit can be seen at Sweetwater County Library, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday noon until 5 p.m.