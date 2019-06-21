Another Freeze Warning Issued For Sweetwater, Lincoln, And Sublette Counties

(6/21/19) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, another freeze warning has been issued for Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties. The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. See the complete information below:

Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin-

Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, and Farson

1156 AM MDT Fri Jun 21, 2019

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT

SATURDAY…

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT

Saturday.

* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures will fall between 28 and 32

degrees for several hours tonight.

* IMPACTS…The cold temperatures could harm sensitive outdoor

plants. Residents are encouraged to bring in or cover up any

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

