Another Freeze Warning Issued For Sweetwater, Lincoln, And Sublette Counties

(6/21/19) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, another freeze warning has been issued for Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties. The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. See the complete information below:
Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin-
Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, and Farson
1156 AM MDT Fri Jun 21, 2019
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY…
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures will fall between 28 and 32
degrees for several hours tonight.
* IMPACTS…The cold temperatures could harm sensitive outdoor
plants. Residents are encouraged to bring in or cover up any
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.