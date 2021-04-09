April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 9, 2021) – April is national Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Green River City Council approved the proclamation at the Tuesday, April 6, council meeting.

Tanessa Congdon with the YWCA was in attendance to accept the proclamation. Congdon also announced that YWCA is encouraging participants to Run with the Badges in the 5K or 10K. Runners and or walkers will meet Saturday, April 24, at 9 a.m. at Expedition Island in Green River. Participants can sign up at runsignup.com.