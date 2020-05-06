Suspect of 1992 cold case arrested

WATERLOO, IOWA (May 6, 2020) — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Investigators with the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office (Tennessee) arrested Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, of Waterloo, Iowa, for the death of “I-90 Jane Doe”, “Bitter Creek Betty” and Pamela McCall. The arrest was made in Waterloo, Iowa, at Baldwin’s residence.

Advertisement

Baldwin is being charged in Wyoming with First Degree Murder of both “Bitter Creek Betty” (Sweetwater County) and “I-90 Jane Doe” (Sheridan County). Additionally, Baldwin is being charged in Tennessee with two counts of First Degree Murder in the 1991 death of Pamela McCall and her unborn fetus.

This case began in March of 1992, when a female was found deceased near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County Wyoming. The investigation was initiated and investigated by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, but after time grew “cold”. During the course of the investigation the victim was not identified and became known to the investigators as “Bitter Creek Betty”.

In April of 1992 another deceased female body was discovered in Sheridan County by Wyoming Department of Transportation employees. The investigation was initiated and investigated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, but again the case grew “cold”. During the course of the investigation the victim was not identified and became known to the investigators as “I-90 Jane Doe”.

Advertisement

Investigators did all they could and exhausted all the technology available to them at that time. I-90 Jane Doe and Bitter Creek Betty remain unidentified.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation joined the investigation of “Bitter Creek Betty” and “I-90 Jane Doe” and worked hand in hand with local Investigators and prosecutors.

Despite the passage of time, agents, investigators, and prosecutors never forgot about the untimely deaths of the victims. Due to advances in technology, they were able to link Baldwin to the crime and arrest him on first-degree murder charges from Sheridan and Sweetwater Counties.

Advertisement

Involved agencies constantly looked for ways to use current technologies and new approaches as well as being able to combine the best science with the most viable evidence. With the assistance of the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory and the FBI, these methods provided answers to the investigators that helped further the investigation to a successful resolution.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.

All LE related media inquiries should be directed to Commander Matt Waldock, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (307-261-2194).