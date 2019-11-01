Baby food, formula, diaper drive sets record high donation

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — A record-setting donation of diapers, baby wipes, formula, and baby food was received by the Food Bank of Sweetwater County today.

3,909 diapers, 3,244 baby wipes and 161 pounds of baby food and formula were donated as part of the Wyo4News & WyoRadio and First Bank baby food, formula, and diaper drive that took place throughout the month of October.

A cash donation of $525.12 was also received to pay for additional diapers, baby wipes, food, and formula.

Donations are always accepted at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs. The best times to drop off donations is between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.

If the food bank is closed, libraries in Rock Springs and Green River will also accept donations on behalf of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

First Bank, Wyo4News & WyoRadio would like to thank Albertson’s, Smith’s, and Walmart for their participation and respective donations. They would also like to thank the community members who took the time to donate and give back to our community.