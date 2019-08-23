BLM to Conduct Aerial Weed Treatments in Carbon County

Rawlins, Wyoming – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office will partner with Carbon County Weed and Pest, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, local landowners and the U.S. Forest Service to apply weed treatments in the Upper North Platte Valley, Pennock Mountain, Ferris Mountain and Seminoe Mountain areas in the next few weeks.

The groups share a commitment to control expanding populations of noxious and invasive weeds, including cheatgrass and downy brome. The treatments will also improve habitat for wildlife and livestock grazing.

This partnership is vital to the BLM’s mission of keeping public landscapes healthy and productive for the benefit of wildlife, traditional land uses like grazing and other resources and uses.

The herbicide imazapic will be sprayed from a helicopter beginning Aug. 26 through the month of September. Actual spraying days will depend on weather conditions. The greater project area encompasses more than 8,000 acres of public, state and private land impacted by these weeds.

Any disturbance impacts to human, wildlife or livestock associated with low level helicopter flights will be short in duration. The process usually only lasts a few hours as the helicopter completes application of imazapic on identified treatment units.

Individuals with elevated sensitivities to herbicides should avoid the treatment areas during application. The area will remain open during the project dates, but please use caution to avoid spraying operations.

Spraying will not occur in any area whenever the helicopter pilot detects human presence.

For more information, please contact Mike Murry at 307-328-4253.