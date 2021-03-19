CFAC student art shows feature works from Walnut & Westridge

Advertisement

March 19, 2021 — Students from Walnut and Westridge Elementary schools are participating in the fourth Youth Arts Month display at the Community Fine Arts Center from now through March 27.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, and the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring.

“Each year, we see creative and talented students’ artwork shared for the public and especially for the families,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “I personally like the projects that you can see the kids’ imagination come to life!”

The students have worked in a variety of media, including tempera paint, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminologies such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue, and value.

This YAM exhibit includes 144 students’ artwork, and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan at Walnut Elementary and Olivia Benz at Westridge Elementary.

Walnut Elementary students featured

Kindergarten: Sophie Blake, Rollie Brumfield, Hudson Byers, Addilee Fisher, Carson Gutierrez, Greyson Hamm, Dylan Johnson, Tacari Jones, Addyson Koritnik, Zaidee Lambert, Haunna Lee, Wagner Lemon, Kaiya Mendoza, Zoey Robinson , Hadlee Whiting

First Grade: Acacia Alvarez, Michael Barry, John Britt, Kenyon Grafsgard, Layla Hasenauer, Kael Keslar, Deklan Kroupa, Colton Ledgerwood, Bella Sheldon, Emma Skorcz, Brody Vase, Brooklynn Vase, Trylissa Watkins, Rhaidyn Williams, Yannahliz Zambrana

Second Grade: Bradlee Allen, Grayson Anderson, Braelynn Beck, Aja Blache, Olyvia Cornell, Dia Diaz, Indira Diaz, Blake Hall, Paisley Jones, Hunter Loredo, Myka McIntosh, Jackson Poignee, Lilly Redder, Zion Spence, Madi Sweet Williems

Third Grade: Erika Chaverria, Brooklyn Condie, Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Linda Eguade, Ivan Faycosh, Payton Jones, Skylar Little, Nolan Long, Colton Pedersen, Sophia Rodriguez, Tavia Shalata, Mia Valdez, Dylan Wilkinson, Paxton Wollman, Denin Ziegler

Fourth Grade: Annalee Durant, Gage Evans, Raelynn Fisher, Jennessa French, Quinn French, Lilly Hanson, Tenlee Hanson, Cole Jones, Zack Lambert, Jennette Langley, Charles Lindsay, Briseidy Martinez Garcia, Haylee Morgan, Hadli Tomison, Regan Veesart

Westridge Elementary students featured

Kindergarten: Abby Audette, Jaysia Baker, Aleily Barrios Padilla, Marko Bowers, Jersie Brooks, Arianna Doust, Bentley Evans, Hope Gomez, Eleanor Miller, Mia Ortega, Catherine Pierpoint, Braelynn Remington, Kyler Russel, Charlotte Williams

First Grade: Zachary Audette, Enzo Ball, Landen Bird, Tanya Campos Lugo, Collin Case, Reagan Casper, Gunner Christensen, Layla Christensen, Gabryel Clark, Trinity Heward, Robert Jensen, Gideon Rowley

Second Grade: Eden Achatz, Lumin Brasington, Genessys Camarillo Espinoza, Sophia Dickenson, Nuvaah Doust, Edreyzen Holmlund, Briley King, Emerson Millens, Alexandra Moore, Sofie Russell, Hailey White, Riley Williams, Kayla Zhong

Third Grade: Noah Antonsen, Katelyn Audette, Wesley Clark, Adalyn Cretsinger, Alexander Johnson, Mariah Karnes, Caleb Osborn, Ashley Portillo Avila, Shaylin Robinson, Mateo Trejo, Yazlin Vicencio-Delgadillo, Jaylah Villa Martinez, Angel Wanjoku, Makayla Weaver, Daniel Yang

Fourth Grade: Chasen Brasington, Alexis Dodge, Aubree Flores, Adeline Hopkins, Harley Hornberger, Payton Jensen, Yadira Landeros-Salcido, Jayden Martinez, Kimberly Martinez, Jaslene Pacheco, Scarlet Sprouse, Marin Sunich, Dominic Wagner, Jase Wiggins

The next schools to exhibit will be Pilot Butte and Eastside March 30 – April 10.