Cheyenne Frontier Days announces full attendance for events

April 8, 2021 — Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) announced their 2021will be held at full attendance capacity. At a Wednesday news conference, CFD CEO Tom Hirsig stated that while a number of precautions will be in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as of now, the plan is for there to be no mask requirements and for a full schedule of events to take place.

This year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days is scheduled to run from July 23 to August 1.

According to the CFD website, “Organizers are working closely with and taking guidance from the Governor’s Office and public health officials, including the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. While they are prepared to implement COVID procedures for cleanliness and sanitation and will make adjustments as health and safety circumstances dictate, they do not expect any attendance limitations for concerts, rodeo, or other CFD outdoor events.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.