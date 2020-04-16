City of Rock Springs to begin construction work on Grant Street bridge

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs has released the following statement regarding construction on the Grant Street bridge:

“PUBLIC NOTICE:

On Saturday, April 18th, weather permitting, the City of Rock Springs will begin construction on the Grant Street bridge. Grant Street WILL BE CLOSED for approximately 3-4 weeks, from College Drive and from Center Street, please be advised and adhere to all traffic control signs. Delays are to be expected, please plan alternate routes accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

If you have any questions, please contact the City Engineering Department at 307-352-1540. Thank you.”