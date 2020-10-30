County Museum prepares for Halloween Trunk or Treat Parade

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 29, 2020) — The staff of the Sweetwater County Museum is preparing a very special entry for Green River’s Halloween Trunk or Treat Parade on October 31.

Bill Taliaferro of Rock Springs loaned his vintage sheep camp to the Museum for the parade, and the staff converted it to “Bill Taliaferro’s Haunted Sheep Camp.”

“Our goal was to create a combined theme of Halloween and history, so we thought this approach would be a good fit and some good fun,” said County Museum Director Dave Mead. “Bill has very kindly loaned us the sheep camp every year for the Museum’s History Fair, and it’s been a wonderful resource for providing ‘hands-on’ history for grade school students from all over the county.”

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will follow the traditional Green River parade route, beginning on Flaming Gorge Way and ending on 2nd South near the Maverik.